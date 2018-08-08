Senator: Russia has breached Florida state election systems

Florida's Democratic senator says Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems ahead of this year's midterms, but state officials say they have no information on such hacking.
Nelson tells the Tampa Bay Times, "They have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about."
Nelson, who is running for re-election, is declining to identify which counties have been penetrated, saying it was classified.
He says, "The threat is real and elections officials — at all levels — need to address the vulnerabilities."
The Florida Department of State says it has received "zero information" from Nelson or his staff that supports the claims of Russian meddling — something national intelligence and homeland security officials have repeatedly warned is likely.
