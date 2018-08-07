Heller predicts re-election win, won’t talk Trump tweets

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he's not worried about the close race he's facing as he seeks re-election but he doesn't want to talk about the president's tweets.
Heller told the Reno Gazette Journal at a Google event in Reno on Monday that tight elections are par for the course in Nevada and he thinks he'll prevail over Democrat Jacky Rosen in November.
The GOP senator said "I don't respond to tweets," when asked to comment on President Donald Trump's tweet that changed his story and acknowledged that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent.
Heller is considered the most vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year. He has repaired what was a distant relationship with the president, who in turn headlined a fundraiser for Heller.
