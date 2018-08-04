Idaho Republican candidate uses Muslim slur on social media

A Republican candidate for the Idaho Statehouse defended the use of a Muslim slur on his public Facebook page by saying he likes to trigger debate by making incendiary comments.
The Idaho Statesman reports Kevin Rhoades of Boise, the GOP nominee challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Sue Chew for her District 17 seat, used the derogatory term in a post about a man he apparently blocked from his Facebook page on July 27.
Rhoades deleted the post after the Boise newspaper inquired about it. In an email, he said he likes to use incendiary comments "because it helps trigger debate on political issues that I care about."
Said Ahmed-Zaid, a spokesman for the Islamic Center of Boise, told the Statesman in an email he considers Rhoades' post offensive, and said he questions Rhoades' judgment and character.
