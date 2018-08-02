State lawmakers surviving allegations in the age of #MeToo

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Republican speaker of Kentucky’s House of Representatives Rep. Jeff Hoover resigns fas speaker at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Hoover stepped down as Kentucky’s House Speaker after acknowledging he signed a secret sexual harassment settlement outside of court. An ethics commission fined him $1,000 and publicly reprimanded him. Gov. Matt Bevin, a fellow Republican, called for him to resign his House seat. But Hoover did not resign. He’s running for re-election, and no one filed to run against him. He is one of at least 25 state lawmakers across the country accused of sexual misconduct running for office this year, according to a recent analysis by the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves, File) Michael Reaves AP