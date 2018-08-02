Conservation group launches $25 million fundraising campaign

A Maine conservation organization has launched a $25 million fundraising campaign.
The Portland Press Herald reports the Maine Coast Heritage Trust announced the effort Wednesday in Freeport. Officials say the fundraising push is the final segment of the $125 million "Keep the Coast Maine" campaign. The Topsham-based nonprofit has already raised about $100 million.
According to an organization report, about half of the money from the campaign will help conserve land. The remaining funds will benefit "care and stewardship" of the land as well as educational programs.
Trust president Tim Glidden says the nonprofit is concerned with public access to the shoreline as more coastal homes are built in the state.
Maine Coast Heritage Trust has helped protect over 150,000 acres in the state.
