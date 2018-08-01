Colorado Sheriff Jim Beicker resigning Sept. 1

Fremont County Sheriff Jim Beicker, who has been the target of a failed recall campaign, is resigning effective Sept. 1.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Undersheriff Megan Richards confirmed Beicker's resignation on Tuesday and said a replacement will be selected by Fremont County commissioners.
Beicker has served as sheriff since 2003. He was not seeking re-election this fall.
His resignation comes after a series of misconduct allegations involving county law enforcement officers under his command.
About a dozen officers have been placed on administrative leave during various investigations in the last couple of years.
A committee circulated petitions for Beicker's recall last year but was unable to gather the required number of signatures needed.
Comments