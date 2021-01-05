Live updates: GA Democrats maintain early leads in Senate runoffs. Here are latest results

Precincts across Georgia are now closed and poll workers are beginning to tabulate results Tuesday’s runoff elections.

We’ll be rounding up the latest information from across the state as results come in. Check back for updates throughout the night.

8:15 p.m.: Twenty Georgia counties have finished counting their ballots, and the three Democratic candidates are maintaining their early leads, according to unofficial data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff leads Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, 636,792 votes to 571,435.





U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock leads Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, 641,060 votes to 567,289.





Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman is leading Republican incumbent Bubba McDonald, 614,923 votes to 576,677.

All Georgia polls have closed. One poll in Ware County was open until 8 p.m., said Georgia’s voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling in a tweet.

7:50 p.m.: Wait times at polling locations in Cherokee, Forsyth, Paulding counties in north Georgia were approaching an hour long, GPB reports.

A handful of precincts received extensions. The latest was until 7:40 p.m.

7:30 p.m.: The three Democrats in Georgia’s statewide runoffs are leading as polling closes and the first votes are tabulated:

U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff leads Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue, 183,293 votes to 113,764.

U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock leads Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, 184,681 votes to 112,348.

Public Service Commission candidate Daniel Blackman is leading Republican incumbent Bubba McDonald, 176,205 votes to 115,509.

One of Georgia’s 159 counties has finished counting — Webster County. Seven out of the state’s 2656 precincts have filed their vote totals, according to unofficial data from the Georgia Secretary of State.

7:00 p.m.: In-person voter turnout Tuesday was low across the state, with wait times at many polls lasting only a handful of minutes — or none at all.

Since no candidate in either of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races received more than 50%-plus one of the vote in November, both went into a runoff. Republican incumbent David Perdue is up against Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the special election, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The Public Commission Service District 4 seat is also in a runoff. That race pits Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Columbus native Daniel Blackman.

Those waiting for results should expect a timeline similar to November’s General Election.

Walter Jones, spokesman for the office of Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said there could be a delay due to the extra time it takes to count mail ballots, Reuters reported.

“We may be looking at several days,” Jones said.

As of Tuesday, more than 3 million early votes had been cast, accounting for 40% of registered voters in the state, according to the U.S. Elections Project. At least 1 million mail ballots have been accepted out of the 1.3 million ballots that were requested, comprising 17.8% of registered voters.