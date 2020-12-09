Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Have questions about the Georgia Senate runoff or election recount? We’ll answer here

Election Day was held over a month ago, but politics haven’t died down in Georgia.

As residents prepare to vote yet again in the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs on January 5, the Ledger-Enquirer and Telegraph are hosting a virtual question and answer session to debunk election myths, explain the recent recount process and provide more information on the four candidates.

Reporter Nick Wooten will answer questions on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. To participate, simply input your email below and you’ll be allowed to access our comment system. From there, submit your question and wait for the answer to appear a short while later.

The information will continue living on this page once the Q&A is over, so readers can access it at any time.

Have feedback for us about this experience? Email nwooten@mcclatchy.com so we can improve it for next time.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you want to support local journalism and initiatives like this, consider donating to the Telegraph or Ledger-Enquirer. We thank you for your contribution.

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service