Have questions about the Georgia Senate runoff or election recount? We’ll answer here

Election Day was held over a month ago, but politics haven’t died down in Georgia.

As residents prepare to vote yet again in the state’s two U.S. Senate runoffs on January 5, the Ledger-Enquirer and Telegraph are hosting a virtual question and answer session to debunk election myths, explain the recent recount process and provide more information on the four candidates.

Reporter Nick Wooten will answer questions on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. To participate, simply input your email below and you’ll be allowed to access our comment system. From there, submit your question and wait for the answer to appear a short while later.

The information will continue living on this page once the Q&A is over, so readers can access it at any time.

Have feedback for us about this experience? Email nwooten@mcclatchy.com so we can improve it for next time.

