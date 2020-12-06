Ledger-Enquirer, Telegraph receive grant to increase Georgia election coverage efforts

The Ledger-Enquirer and Telegraph newspapers, located in Columbus and Macon, Georgia respectively, are the recipients of a $10,000 grant to help continue election coverage in the state.

The grant, part of the Election SOS Rapid Response program from Hearken, will be used to primarily hire freelance journalists to write stories about minority voters, a changing “purple” landscape, the upcoming U.S. Senate runoffs and more.

These stories will be published by both newspapers and freelancers will work with senior editors Lauren Gorla and Caleb Slinkard. Stories also may be published across the McClatchy Company network.

The papers are also looking for photographers and videographers across the state to produce work that complements written pieces, or even stands alone as visual storytelling.

Any writer or visual journalist interested in this opportunity should email both Gorla (lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com) and Slinkard (cslinkard@macon.com) with any pertinent links to recent stories or a portfolio.

