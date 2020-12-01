’Someone is going to get shot.’ GA official asks Trump to condemn threats amid recount

A top Georgia election official called on President Donald Trump to stop inspiring his supporters to commit “potential acts of violence” after an elections worker was allegedly threatened with a noose.

Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, made the comments in a Tuesday news conference after a “20-something-year-old” elections contractor in Gwinnett County was told he should be “hung for treason.”

A video that allegedly showed the worker “mishandling” election data surfaced online, leading people to track down the worker’s name and his family. Sterling said the employee was only transferring a report to a county computer so he could read it.

In addition to the threat against the worker, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his wife have also been threatened over the election results, Sterling said.

Their address was published online. Caravans of Trump supporters have come by the house, and trespassers have come onto the couple’s property. Raffensperger’s wife is receiving “sexualized threats” on her cell phone, Sterling said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language,” Sterling said. “Senators (David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler), you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop.”

The threats come as county election workers recount all of Georgia’s nearly 5 million presidential ballots at Trump’s request. He lost the state by less than 13,000 votes to President-elect Joe Biden. Follow his unsuccessful reelection bid, Trump and some of his supporters have pushed false and baseless claims alleging the election was stolen.

Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. We’re investigating. There’s always a possibility,” Sterling said. “What you don’t have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone is going to get killed.”

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

This story will be updated.