Beyond the Bubble podcast: President-elect Joe Biden

Join McClatchy’s Alex Roarty, Adam Wollner, Francesca Chambers and David Catanese as they break down Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why some Democrats were still disappointed by the results, and the upcoming U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.

Alex Roarty has written about the Democratic Party since joining McClatchy in 2017. He’s been a campaigns reporter in Washington since 2010, after covering politics and state government in Pennsylvania during former Gov. Ed Rendell’s second term.
