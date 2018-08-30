Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams promises help for small businesses and high-speed internet for all Georgians — both in an effort to boost jobs — in her bid to be the state’s next governor.
“It is possible to have a lot of prosperity and a lot of progress and still have people left out and left behind,” Abrams said Wednesday evening in Columbus. “It is entirely possible to be in the No. 1 state in which to do business and have the lowest unemployment rates in a generation and still have 40-percent poverty rates in parts of south Georgia, to have 18-percent poverty rate across the state and to have one of the highest poverty rates for children in the nation.”
The poverty issue is not one solved by ignoring it or depending on the free-market system to solve it, said Abrams, who faces Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the Nov. 8 general election. Kemp, who was supported in a tweet by President Donald Trump, easily won the Republican runoff over Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle last month.
“If the free-market system was going to solve it, it would be solved by now,” Abrams said. “... Sometimes the market needs a little help, and that’s why I am the only candidate proposing to help the economy with the 44 percent of private sector jobs (that) are in small businesses.
“Now, you will hear me and our opponent talk about small businesses, but I am the only one willing to put our money where our mouths are.”
Abrams is proposing a $10 million small business financing pool.
She is also proposing a high-speed internet project for all Georgians.
“High-speed internet is like rural electrification was in the 1920s,” Abrams said. “You must have it if you want to compete in the state of Georgia. There are 600,000 households that do not have access, and even more have access but can’t afford it.
“If we do this work right, if we leverage our AAA bond rating and our ingenuity, this is not just about high-speed internet. This creates thousands of jobs across Georgia. Jobs that pay well and help lift up our economy in every county.”
More than 150 people crammed into the 124-seat auditorium at the Columbus Public Library where Abrams spoke. Another 100 stood outside, unable to get into the hall. Abrams addressed those outside before she went in to speak to an enthusiastic crowd.
Many elected Democratic lawmakers were in the crowd, including U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, state Sen. Ed Harbison and state Reps. Calvin Smyre and Carolyn Hugley.
“I think she is able to articulate the vision, hopes and aspirations of all Georgians,” Bishop said. “By doing that she will bring all of the people together.”
The diversity and size of the crowd illustrates that, Bishop said.
“She has tapped into the very people who really, really want more for our state and want its people to come together as one,” he said.
Olga Jenkins is a career educator who taught in public schools and now teaches at a private school.
“I am here because I think we need a change, and I didn’t like what I was seeing around the state and across the nation,” Jenkins said. “She stands for the things that I believe in. Everything she says about jobs is something that we desperately need in Georgia.”
