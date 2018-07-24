Dale Washburn defeats Gary Bechtel for state House District 141 seat

Republican Dale Washburn will head to Atlanta in January to take a seat in the state House, representing parts of Bibb and Monroe counties.
With almost 60 percent of ballots in the GOP runoff, Macon Realtor Washburn beat former Bibb County commissioner and former county board of education member Gary Bechtel.
No Democrat signed up to run for House District 141, so Washburn won’t have to spend the next few months campaigning.
“I’m feeling very good. We’re humbled by this, and we’re honored,” said Washburn, reached by phone on Tuesday night. “We had so many people help us.”
He said that on Wednesday he’ll start meeting with local governments, business leaders and lawmakers past and present.
There will be a learning curve, he said.
But not just for him.
Washburn will take office with a new governor, new lieutenant governor and a yet-unknown number of other freshman legislators and leaders, to be decided in November’s general election.
They’ll inherit a state that’s in good financial shape, so the budget process won’t come with the pain it does in a shrinking economy. But what lawmakers do work on will depend in large part on who gets elected to the top posts.
Macon-Bibb County leaders have not yet decided if they will ask state lawmakers to OK a referendum on a new one-penny sales tax in the county. Last year, Macon-Bibb’s delegation under the Gold Dome split on whether or how to set up a vote and rules on spending the money. They never gave permission for a vote.
Washburn has said he does not support the tax legislation, and Bibb should cut its spending to take care of its budget shortfalls.
He replaces Allen Peake, the state Legislature’s chief evangelist for medical marijuana and author of several laws regulating its use. Peake decided not to seek reelection this year.
The race cost about $200,000 between the two candidates. In the period through July 18, Bechtel reported spending almost $92,000 to Washburn’s roughly $84,000. Each man also reported a few thousand dollars left in the bank as they went into the last week of campaigning.
