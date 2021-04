Politics & Government Macon mayor on OLOST, ‘When fully implemented, Macon-Bibb will have the lowest property taxes in this region.’ April 03, 2021 02:19 PM

Georgia lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday night that could potentially lower property taxes in Macon-Bibb County. House Bill 575 would allow Macon-Bibb County to implement an OLOST, to generate enough revenue to lower property taxes.