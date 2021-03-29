Trump supporter, attorney Lin Wood wants to be the next SC GOP chairman

Lin Wood, an Atlanta-based attorney who publicly backed former President Donald Trump’s unfounded allegations that widespread voter fraud cost him reelection, confirmed to The State Monday that he plans to challenge Drew McKissick to head South Carolina’s Republican Party.

Wood confirmed the reports, first reported in FitsNews and The Hill, in a text message to The State Monday.

“I can confirm that I am challenging Drew McKissick for Chair of the South Carolina Republican Party,” he said.

Wood most certainly will have a tough challenge to oust McKissick, who has not only led the state party since 2017, but has overseen and helped keep Republican control of federal seats and inside the State House, where Republicans have dominated both chambers for years. McKissick also oversaw U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s win over Jaime Harrison and the take-back of the state’s Lowcountry First District seat, when then-state Rep. Nancy Mace defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham.

On top of helping to raise millions for the S.C. GOP, McKissick also already has the blessing from Trump to run again.

Trump endorsed McKissick’s reelection bid in February, helping to cement McKissick’s standing within the state party.

The former president remains a favorite of South Carolina Republican voters. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who is seeking a second term in 2022, told the Post and Courier’s Pints and Politics last week that Trump is set to return to South Carolina to help Republicans campaigns.

In a statement provided to The State, McKissick said he welcomed the challenge and any S.C. Republican can run.

“In the past four years we’ve brought record numbers of new conservative patriots into our Party who want to make a difference, and the result has been the greatest growth and electoral success in the history of the SCGOP,” McKissick said.

That includes, he said, “electing more Republicans across the state in more than 140 years, casting more votes for Trump than any presidential candidate in state history, gaining a supermajority in the General Assembly, electing Republicans in counties where Republicans haven’t had representation since the Civil War, reelecting Sen. Graham by double digits despite more than $130 million of Democrat spending, flipping back the First Congressional District, and beating Democrats by 17 points on straight ticket voting.”

Though based in Georgia, Wood owns property and is registered to vote in Beaufort County, according to his voter filing.

In February, Wood, 68, wrote on social media that he planned to change his legal residency from Georgia to South Carolina. This followed news that the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office was investigating whether Wood was a legal Georgia resident when he cast his ballot in the November presidential election.

The Island Packet reported in February that a limited liability company linked to Wood had bought three multi-million-dollar plantations, amassing more than 2,000 acres in northern Beaufort County.

In an interview with The Packet, Wood said, “Let’s just say between the Lowcountry and Georgia, I just found the Lowcountry in South Carolina a lot more appealing in terms of residence.”

In a statement to The Hill, Wood told cited a disagreement over local Republican Party control as one reason he’s running.

“A compelling reason for my decision to run for Chair of the South Carolina Party is that it is time for the leadership of the Party to recognize and appreciate the amazing Patriots stepping up to get involved in the party — this is NOT the time to take actions to exclude them,” Wood wrote in an email to The Hill.

“I am no fan of government corruption. Check my record. I am no fan of rule breakers as I believe strongly in the rule of law. Check my record. I detest shady back room deals as I support shining light on darkness. Check my record. I want to help my new neighbors in South Carolina return the Republican Party back to The People. The People have ALL the power — not the elite cabal of the old guard leadership. The People of the South Carolina Republican Party will bring INTEGRITY back to the party and to the government. I trust We The People. It will be my privilege to work for The People as they pursue their goals.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.