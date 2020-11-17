SC’s Nikki Haley joins ex-Bush advisor in Georgia Senate race fundraising effort

Nikki Haley, a former S.C. governor and United Nations ambassador, is joining in the fundraising race for two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia.

Haley will serve as the honorary co-chair for the Georgia Battleground Fund, her spokesperson Chaney Adams confirmed. Haley’s involvement was first reported by Politico.

The Georgia Battleground Fund is a joint fundraising account from the National Republican Senatorial Committee that will be headed up by former George W. Bush advisor Karl Rove. The effort is aimed at helping Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler keep their seats in the Jan. 5 runoff election.

A lot is at stake in the contest for both of the major political parties looking for a win.

If Perdue and Loeffler lose to their Democratic challengers, it would mean an even split between liberals and conservatives in the U.S. Senate, and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, a Democrat, would serve as the deciding vote, giving Democrats control of the House, Senate and the White House.

Haley will be joined by other prominent figures, including former Vice President Dan Quayle, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Vice President Mike Pence’s former chief of staff Nick Ayers, former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Georgia GOP chair Alec Poitevint.

Haley isn’t the only South Carolina politico throwing their weight into the Georgia runoff election.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham donated $1 million from his campaign to the National Republican Senatorial Committee to support Loeffler and Perdue. Graham also separately raised $1.1 million, which went directly to Loeffler and Perdue’s campaigns.

Graham also put a link to donate to the campaigns on his own website. He pushed other Republicans to pitch in on the fundraising efforts.

Jaime Harrison, who raised more than $100 million during his campaign against Graham this year, is lending his fundraising skills to Georgia Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Monday, Harrison’s campaign said he raised $450,000 for the Democrats. He also encouraged his supporters to send money to the campaigns.