Who will win? Polls close in Republican, Democratic races for Kansas governor

This page will be updated throughout the evening with results and reporting from the candidates’ parties.
Updated 7:25 p.m. Kris Kobach has arrived at his campaign watch party in Topeka. No substantial results have yet been reported, but this afternoon Kobach said he was cautiously optimistc.
President Donald Trump endorsed Kobach, the Republican secretary of state, on Monday in a tweet. But it was unclear how much voters were exposed to the endorsement, which came in the day before polls closed.
“Usually the day before the election, as you guys know in the media, is a slow news day, so it’s not a bad time to have an endorsement. And of course, whenever the president tweets anything political, it generates a lot of attention,” Kobach told reporters.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jeff Colyer spoke to reporters about an hour before polls were set to close. He said he “felt really good” at that point in the day.
Original Story: The most sprawling primary fight for Kansas governor in decades has ended, with the Republican and Democratic winners set to steer their parties into a general election showdown amid the Trump era.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. with results expected to come in over the next several hours. The candidates have huddled with supporters at locations across the state to await the outcome.
The winner of the Republican primary — possibly Gov. Jeff Colyer or Secretary of State Kris Kobach — will shed light on how far conservative voters in a Republican state are willing to go in their embrace of President Donald Trump.
For Kansas Democrats, the election marked their first contested primary for governor in 20 years as they seek to regain control of the office. The candidates sparred over abortion, guns and who can woo moderate Republicans in the general election.
The election came the day after Trump endorsed Kobach, who informally advises him and whose divisive candidacy has elicited comparisons to the president.
Kobach, 52, has been unafraid to dive into national controversies and echoes the president in his hardline stance on illegal immigration. But he also has been found in contempt by a federal judge and lost a high-stakes federal trial over the state’s proof-of-citizenship voter registration law.
Kathleen Doris, a Kansas City, Kan. voter, cast her ballot for Kobach because she wants less immigration.
“He’s anti-immigration. He’s like crack down on immigration,” Doris said.
A Colyer triumph may signal that Republican voters are ready for less-contentious politics after controversies surrounding Trump and a tumultuous seven years under Gov. Sam Brownback, who pushed for steep income tax cuts in 2012 only to see years of budget shortfalls.
Although he was Brownback’s right-hand man, Colyer, 58, has emphasized that he is out to change the tone in Topeka.
Ron Cluck, who voted for Colyer in Kansas City, Kan., said the governor had shown himself to be a steadier hand since he took over from Brownback, who resigned in January to take a diplomatic post.
“Enough experimenting. Let’s calm the waters and try to get more toward the middle,” Cluck said, explaining his vote.
The large Republican field, which also included Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and former state senator Jim Barnett, may mean whoever wins won’t secure majority support from voters.
“This is the most unusual Republican primary in modern Kansas history. The dynamics are just unprecedented,” said Bob Beatty, a political scientist at Washburn University in Topeka.
After being shut out of statewide executive and federal offices in Kansas for eight years, the Democratic Party is trying to plot the way back to control of the governor’s office. They hope either fear of Kobach or lingering anger over Brownback will fuel their chances in November.
“We have an opportunity to correct a wrong that occurred when we elected Donald Trump,” said Galen Shriner, a Democratic voter in Wichita.
But Democrats have been divided on who is best positioned to channel that fear and anger into votes.
Topeka state Sen. Laura Kelly, 68, emphasized her ability to work with Republicans but came under fire for past votes to loosen restrictions on firearms. Her most prominent supporter, former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, recalls a time when Kansas Democrats held more sway in Topeka.
Wichita voter Darin Pruitt said he voted for Kelly because his sister is an educator and he thinks Kelly will be education’s biggest supporter.
“I don’t care for either of our old governors,” Pruitt said, referring to Brownback and Colyer.
Former state representative Josh Svaty, 38, preached the need to reach Democrats all across the state, especially in rural areas. But his past anti-abortion record was met with opposition from some Democrats. And Carl Brewer, 61, a former Wichita mayor, took unabashedly liberal stances but promised he could work with Republicans.
Whoever wins the Republican and Democratic nominations will likely face off in the general election race that also includes independent Greg Orman.
The Johnson County businessman, who is 49, on Monday turned in what he said was more than 10,000 signatures intended to secure a spot on the ballot. Kansas requires 5,000 signatures.
Some Democrats fear Orman could act as a spoiler by taking votes that would otherwise go to the Democratic candidate.
Orman said he and his running mate, independent Sen. John Doll, are the “only candidates, I believe, who can build a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and independents and ultimately win this election in November.”
Beatty said Orman and the Democratic nominee will compete for moderate Republican voters if either Kobach or Colyer win the GOP nomination.
“Ironically, the two non-Republicans would be battling over a key Republican group,” Beatty said.
Contributing: Chance Swaim, Jenna Farhat, Rafael Garcia of The Eagle and Bryan Lowry of The Star
