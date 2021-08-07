Turkey’s wildfires continue to burn with 13 blazing out of control

MUGLA, Turkey — More than 5,000 personnel in western Turkey, backed by aerial and ground support, battled the worst wildfires in over a decade on Saturday, with 13 fires still remaining out of control.

The country has been fighting the wildfires for 11 consecutive days amid soaring temperatures.

There were conflagrations in four cities across the Aegean region and one in Black Sea region, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli tweeted late on Friday.

The country has fought a total of 222 wildfires across 47 cities and provinces since July 28, Pakdemirli added.

The fires continued to rage particularly along the coastal cities of Mugla and Aydin.

During the night, the fires spread in Mugla's Koycegiz and Milas districts, while three neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate, the local authorities said on Saturday.

Volunteers joined firefighting efforts across Mugla, while teams continued to cool some areas and assess the damage. Others worked to offer shelter and food to animals affected.

Firefighters managed to bring some of the wildfires under control, in Antalya and in Mugla's Marmaris and Bodrum districts, popular tourist destinations, local authorities said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a total of 5,250 firefighter crew had been dispatched to disaster areas, backed by more than 80 helicopters, firefighter planes and drones and 1,000 trucks and vehicles, in a tweet on Friday evening.

At least eight people have died and 100,000 hectares of forest and fields have been destroyed, according to estimates.

