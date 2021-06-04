Maduro blasts US for not donating vaccines to Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lashed out at the United States for being left off a list of countries to receive coronavirus vaccine donations.

"They hate us, they have negative, miserable feelings about us, Maduro said in video released on social media late Thursday.

Maduro focused much of his rage on James Story, the U.S. ambassador to Venezuela: "James Story, you are pathetic, you hate and despise Venezuela because we are rebels."

His comments came hours after the Biden administration unveiled a plan to donate 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with most of them going to South America, Africa and Asia via the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX.

About 6 million were allocated to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, but Venezuela was specifically excluded.

Story wrote on Twitter that the U.S. wanted to help protect the people of Venezuela against COVID-19, "but there needs to be a transparent system for vaccination."

Long lines have formed for vaccinations at sites in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, amid few public details on the inoculation campaign and apparent shortages of doses.

Venezuela is mired in an economic crisis and has been hit by sanctions, including from the US, for a crackdown on democratic institutions, rights abuses and corruption.

Venezuela has been locked in a power struggle between Maduro's government and the opposition, led by Washington-backed Juan Guaido.

The political crisis and sanctions have caused severe shortages of food, medicine, petrol and other supplies for many in the oil-rich country.

According to official figures, around 238,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in Venezuela and 2,689 people have died in connection with COVID-19. The actual numbers are likely to be higher, not least because of a lack of testing.