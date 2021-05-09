Hundreds of Palestinians injured in clashes in Jerusalem

The situation in Jerusalem's Old City came to a dangerous head over the weekend, with medics saying around 300 Palestinians have been injured in violent clashes with Israeli security forces since Friday evening.

The violent clashes continued into Sunday.

An Israeli police spokesman said Sunday morning that confrontations took place at the Damascus Gate — one of the entrances to the Old City — and around the holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. Several arrests were made.

Near the Damascus Gate, Palestinian demonstrators threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at security forces, according to police.

Police used rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades, according to media reports.

According to radio reports, more than 90,000 devout Muslims had gathered in the Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa Mosque is located, to pray on the last weekend before the fasting month of Ramadan ends.

Saturday evening marked Lailat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), when, according to tradition, the Quran was handed over to the Prophet Muhammad.

The situation around the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah quarter had already escalated the previous night.

The situation in the West Bank and in the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem has been tense since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Many Palestinians are angry because Israeli police had cordoned off areas of the Old City to prevent gatherings.

In addition, some Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah are facing eviction from their homes by Israeli authorities, further heightening tensions. A Supreme Court ruling on the evictions expected for Monday was postponed.

Police presence has been stepped up amid concerns about renewed violence on Israel's Jerusalem Day, which begins Sunday evening.

At a special government session to mark Jerusalem Day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that religious freedom would be upheld for all in the city, but that violence would not be tolerated.

Israel celebrates the conquest of the eastern half of Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War on that day. The Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state of their own.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Israel a "terrorist state" in the face of the heavy clashes in Jerusalem.

The "cruel Israel, the terrorist state of Israel" is "brutally and immorally" attacking Muslims in Jerusalem, Erdogan said on Saturday evening. He called on the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international organizations to take action.

A world that cannot protect Jerusalem and Muslims has betrayed itself, Erdogan said.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain also criticized Israel over the clashes.

The Middle East Quartet envoys expressed deep concern over the new escalation in a joint statement.

"We are alarmed by the provocative statements made by some political groups, as well as the launching of rockets and the resumption of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel, and attacks on Palestinian farmland in the West Bank," the statement said.

The envoys "noted with serious concern" the possible forced evictions. It said the Israeli side should exercise special restraint during Ramadan and "avoid measures that would further escalate the situation."

The Arab League countries are to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss "Israeli crimes and aggression" in Jerusalem, according to a statement on Saturday.

The meeting, to be chaired by Qatar, was organized upon a Palestinian request backed by a number of Arab countries, the League’s assistant chief Hossam Zaki said.

A spokesman for Hamas' military wing vowed his organization's support for the devout Muslims in Jerusalem on Saturday evening.

The Israeli army struck a Hamas military post in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Sunday in retaliation for a rocket attack.

"Terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel earlier tonight. In response, our aircraft just struck a Hamas military post in southern Gaza," the Israel army said on Twitter. "Terror has consequences."

Israel reinforced a blockade of Gaza in 2007 together with Egypt; both countries justify the measure with security concerns.

Around 2 million people live in the Gaza Strip in dire conditions.

The ruling Hamas movement is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.