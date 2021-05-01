Somalia to hold vote after president’s term extension scrapped

Somalia will return to a plan to hold elections after lawmakers agreed to scrap a decision to extend President Mohamed Abdullahi’s term in office.

The president, known as Farmajo, appointed Prime Minister Mohamed Roble to lead preparations for the vote during a speech in parliament on Saturday. His term had been extended on April 14 after the country failed to hold a scheduled vote in February because of disagreements between federal and regional government over the process.

Farmajo had called for the return to the previous agreement on elections after some leaders backtracked on supporting the decision to extend his term and the U.S. threatened sanctions. He didn’t set a date for a new vote.