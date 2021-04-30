Italian seaside villa where ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ was penned is for sale. See it

A splendid Italian villa — where writer D.H. Lawrence worked on the novel “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” — with panoramic views of Capri, the Bay of Naples and Gulf of Salerno is for sale.

The 2,690-square-foot residence is part of the fabled island of Capri compound called “The Four Winds” (I Quattro Venti), designed and built by American symbolist painter and poet Elihu Vedder between 1900 and 1903. Currently, it is the home of actor Christian De Sica and his wife Silvia Verdone, who have owned the property since 1996, according to a news release from Lionard Luxury Real Estate, which holds the listing.

“The first time I saw Capri was when I was nine,” De Sica said in a statement about the villa. “I went there with my mother to visit my father Vittorio De Sica on the set for the film ‘The Bay of Naples’ in which he starred with Sophia Loren and Clark Gable.”

The painter Earl Brewster owned “The Four Winds” when it served as a long-stay residence for D. H. Lawrence. “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” was first published in 1928 in Italy.

“The entire property changed hands again at the end of the 1930s, and continued to be frequented by many artists, including Joseph Beuys (who dedicated one of his famous works to Capri) and Cy Twombly,” according to the news release.

The two-story villa — symmetrical in its design — is surrounded by a shady and private garden with citrus and olive trees, rose bushes and lavender. There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home has been completely renovated using quality materials and attention to detail.

A bright, large living room with vaulted ceilings opens to two terraces overlooking the sea. Part of the living area can also be used as a bedroom and, with retractable blinds, becomes a completely independent room with bathroom and closets. There’s also a bedroom hidden behind a large mirror.

Above this space, on the roof, is another magnificent terrace. The sleeping area, connected internally by a comfortable staircase and externally accessible from the garden, includes two double bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, according to Lionard Luxury Real Estate.

There’s a detached building that serves as a spa area, with magnificent mosaics and a bathroom. The building is easily convertible into a space for guests. On its roof is another panoramic terrace. From the property, guests can catch a glimpse of Mount Vesuvius.

The price for the villa is available upon application.

“This villa is the ideal solution for those who would like to own a charming property in one of the most exclusive spots in the world,” according to the news release.

“It is a particularly favorable time for the luxury real estate market in Italy,” said Dimitri Corti, CEO of Lionard Luxury Real Estate “Villas by the sea are confirmed as one of the most requested and coveted assets, especially in exclusive locations such as Capri.”