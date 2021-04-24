SpaceX capsule carrying 4 astronauts docks with space station

A SpaceX capsule carrying a crew of four docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, mission controllers said.

The three men and one woman had blasted off on Friday with the help of a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida.

They arrived at 0908 GMT as the ISS was flying 260 miles above the Indian Ocean, NASA said.

SpaceX, a private U.S. aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, has now carried 10 astronauts to the ISS in the past year, after previously only hauling cargo to the orbiting outpost.

This crew consists of two U.S. astronauts — Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur — as well as Akihiko Hoshide of Japan and Frenchman Thomas Pesquet. They will stay aboard for six months.

Pesquet is the first astronaut from the European Space Agency to fly to the space station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

This was the second group of astronauts to fly to the space station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The first arrived in November and are set to return to Earth in April.

After the U.S. space agency NASA ended its shuttle program in 2011, Russian rockets became the sole means to get to the ISS.

SpaceX changed that in 2020, when it became the first private company to send astronauts to the station. SpaceX's entry also marked the first crewed launch from U.S. soil in nine years.

