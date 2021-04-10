World

Canada to vaccinate all who want by end of summer, Trudeau says

KAIT BOLONGARO Bloomberg News

OTTAWA, Canada — Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said any adult in the country who wants to be vaccinated can be fully inoculated by the end of summer.

“We’re on track to meet our commitment that every Canadian who wants to will be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer,” he said in a speech.

The government’s original goal was to vaccinate every citizen by the end of September.

Trudeau also said Canada had received 9.5 million doses by the end of March, compared with an expected 6 million vaccines.

The comments came at the Liberal Party’s national convention

  Comments  

World

More than 145,000 virus cases recorded in India in a new single-day high

Celebrities

John Naisbitt, author of bestseller ‘Megatrends,’ dies at 92

April 10, 2021 4:34 PM

World

Gun salutes mark death of Prince Philip; funeral set for April 17

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service