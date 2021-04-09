2 minute’s silence at sports to mark Prince Philip’s death

A video screen shows a picture of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ahead of the races on the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Friday April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP) AP

A two-minute's silence was being held at cricket matches in England's county championship and at the Grand National horse racing meeting on Friday to mark the death of Prince Philip at age 99.

Cricket is the sport he was most associated with as president for two terms of the Lord’s-based Marylebone Cricket Club, which is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game.

Philip presented the Lord’s Taverners ECB Trophy to the English cricket champions for 43 years until he retired from royal duties in 2017.

The England and Wales Cricket Board remembered him as “a lifelong cricket fan and talented allrounder in his playing days.”

“His passion for the game we all love was well known and the trophies presented to the men’s and women’s county champions are a tribute to his dedication to our sport,” ECB chairman Ian Watmore said. "We owe him a great debt for his support and passion over many decades.”

Philip was an honorary member of the MCC and the Jockey Club, which owns racecourses in Britain.

The silence was held before the start of racing on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Flags were lowered to half-staff at the racecourse in Liverpool as they were in London at Wembley Stadium, which is English football's national stadium.

“We have sent our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge,” the English Football Association said.