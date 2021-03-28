At least 7 people killed during Mozambique terrorism attack

Mozambique's Defense Ministry on Sunday said at least seven people were killed during an attack lasting several days on the coastal town of Palma, which is still under siege by Islamist terrorists.

The military was in the process of freeing the town and pushing back the terrorists, while trying to rescue civilians caught in the violence, ministry spokesman Omar Saranga told journalists in the capital Maputo.

Saranga did not disclose how many people had been injured or displaced during the attack, which began Wednesday, and did not allow time for journalists to ask questions.

About 100 suspected members of an insurgent group known as both al-Shabaab and al-Sunna wa Jama'a, which has links to Islamic State, launched its attack on the gas-rich town of Palma in the volatile Cabo Delgado province.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said numerous residents have been killed in the insurgency, while hundreds have fled the violence.

Several witnesses told HRW they saw bodies on the streets of Palma and residents fleeing after the terrorists fired indiscriminately at people and buildings.

Mobile phone signal has been disrupted, making it harder to obtain information about the situation.

French energy giant Total evacuated about 1,000 of its workers from the region on Sunday, while hundreds of civilians tried to flee the areas on boats, Mozambican Secretary of State Armindo Ngunga said.

Total is leading a $20 billion foreign investment project at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on the nearby Afungi peninsula.

The project was halted in January due to ongoing insecurity and an escalating insurgency, but Total recently announced it was about to relaunch the project.

Total said its "absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who work on the project," and none of its workers employed in Afungi had been killed in the violence.

The company decided to reduce its workforce in Afungi to "a strict minimum," Total said in a statement.

"The remobilization of the project that was envisaged at the beginning of the week is of course now suspended," the statement further read.

"The latest attack on Palma is a major setback ... and raises serious questions about its ability to guarantee the security of LNG projects vital to the country's long-term financial stability," said Alexander Raymakers, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

The population in the oil-rich Cabo Delago province has been suffering from brutal attacks for the past three years, in a simmering conflict that has cost an estimated 2,500 lives to date.