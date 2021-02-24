Moderna to ramp up production of COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — Moderna plans to ramp up production of its COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. pharmaceutical company said Wednesday.

The company will increase its capacity in a bid to produce up to 1 billion doses this year.

"We believe from our discussions with governments around the world that there will continue to be significant demand for our COVID-19 vaccine and we now are committed to materially increasing our manufacturing capacity," Stephane Bancel, Moderna's chief executive, said in a statement.

The announcement was made as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration attempts to ramp up vaccine distribution.

The total number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in the U.S. reached over 500,000 on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Over 28 million people in the country have been infected with the virus so far.

The Biden administration is aiming to vaccinate at least 100 million people in its first 100 days in office.

Moderna has currently shipped around 60 million doses of the vaccine globally, around 55 million of which went to the US government.