AstraZeneca vaccine reportedly shows limited effect on South African strain

LONDON — AstraZeneca's vaccine against the novel coronavirus seems to have only a limited effect on a variation of the disease that originated in South Africa, according to a report in The Financial Times, which received an early look at the research.

The results, which are set to be released Monday, show that the vaccine can be useful against extreme cases linked to the B.1.351 variant, but it did little to stop transmission in weaker cases.

But researchers at Oxford University, which helped develop the vaccine, and the University of the Witwatersrand also noticed that the study only included 2,000 relatively young and healthy trial subjects, meaning data could be skewed.

"We do believe our vaccine could protect against severe disease, as neutralizing antibody activity is equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated activity against more severe disease, particularly when the dosing interval is optimized to eight to 12 weeks," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said in the report.

AstraZeneca and Oxford are looking for ways to update their vaccine so it can work against the new mutations that have emerged, many of which seem to spread more easily and may be more deadly.

Its vaccine does seem to be effective against another variant, the one discovered in Britain.

Studies have shown that the South African strain seems to show heightened resistance to vaccines. Professor Schabir Madhi, who led the AstraZeneca/Oxford trial in South Africa, said the vaccine was markedly less effective in trial participants after October, when the new variant was first discovered.

Meanwhile South African health authorities said a planned rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be halted on the back of the news.

The British-Swedish vaccine, which arrived in South Africa a week ago, had been due to be administered to health care workers this week in the first phase of the country's national vaccine rollout strategy.

Instead, South Africa will now work with scientists on a trial by U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson, which has applied for emergency use of its vaccine in the country.

The plan is to begin vaccinating health care workers as soon as possible within the realms of the trial, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a televised briefing.

South African scientist Glenda Gray, head of the trial, has said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has proven more effective against the variant found in South Africa.