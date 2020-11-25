Meghan Markle reveals she suffered miscarriage in July. ‘Unbearable grief’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up in a New York Times op-ed about a miscarriage she suffered in July.

Markle wrote the day started as an ordinary one, but then said she experienced a “sharp cramp” after changing the diaper of her 14-month-old son, Archie.

“I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Markle, a former American actress who married Prince Harry in 2018, said she shared her story to shed light on the stigma of miscarriages.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote. “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Miscarriages occur “in about 10% of known pregnancies,” according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

She also wrote about the coronavirus pandemic, deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the United States presidential election.

“That polarization, coupled with the social isolation required to fight this pandemic, has left us feeling more alone than ever,” Markle wrote.

“We are adjusting to a new normal where faces are concealed by masks, but it’s forcing us to look into one another’s eyes — sometimes filled with warmth, other times with tears,” she later said. “For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another.”

Earlier this year, the couple announced they are stepping back as senior royals. They moved to a California home in August, according to the Associated Press.

