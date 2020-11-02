Kangaroos and zebras discovered as cops bust massive drug ring, Canadian officials say

Canadian investigators seized around $150 million in cannabis — and also found several kangaroos and zebras, officials said last week.

York Regional Police Organized Crime Bureau investigators seized illegal cannabis as a part of Project Green Sweep, which took place over the summer, according to a news release.

Investigators said they implemented 15 search warrants, resulting in 67 charges and 37 arrests. They said some growers stored “hundreds of pounds of harvested cannabis for personal use” and the cannabis identified in the bust was “destined to be sold in the criminal market.”

As part of the investigation, officers seized 3,990 pounds of harvested cannabis, 28,964 plants, two crossbows and seven firearms, according to the release. They also found three kangaroos and two zebras and notified animal control, the release said.

“The illegal production of illicit cannabis is a growing problem in York Region and our citizens regularly call to report these large-scale indoor and outdoor grow operations,” Chief of Police Jim MacSween said. “Organized crime continues to exploit an outdated Health Canada medical licensing system, which is generating tremendous profit that we know is resulting in violence and funding other criminal activity in our community.”

