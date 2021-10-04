Police: Hospital shooting suspect captured; 2 officers shot

A person was shot inside a hospital in Philadelphia early Monday morning, the suspect fled the scene, and then two officers and the suspect were wounded in a shootout, police told news outlets.

The initial shooting happened inside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight, local television stations reported. The suspect then left the scene, prompting a manhunt by law enforcement.

Authorities located the suspect a short time later and a shootout erupted. Police told the news outlets that two officers were shot and the suspect was wounded. The suspect was then taken into custody. The officers' injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

The person shot at the hospital was later pronounced dead, WPVI-TV reported.

The Associated Press could not immediately reach a hospital spokesperson for comment.

It was unclear what sparked the shooting.