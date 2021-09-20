‘Deeply loved’ crossing guard struck and killed during drop-off, Texas school says

Melissa Williams, a crossing guard for Royse City, Texas, Independent School District, died after she was hit by a vehicle at Miss May Vernon Elementary. Screengrab from WFAA.

A “deeply loved” school crossing guard was struck and killed as parents dropped off the students at a Texas elementary school, officials said.

Melissa Williams, an employee at Royse City Independent School District, died Monday morning after authorities said a vehicle hit her in the school zone of Miss May Vernon Elementary School. The driver of the vehicle possibly experienced a medical emergency while behind the wheel, officials said.

School officials said the death left them with “immense sadness” and “disbelief.”

“To put it simply, she was deeply loved by students and staff,” Superintendent Kevin Worthy said in a statement. “This loss has a profound impact on the school community at Miss May Vernon and the (Royse City) ISD staff.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Williams had been employed by the district since 2007, first in the after-school program and later as a teacher’s aide. She most recently was an aide for pre-kindergarten students.

The crash was under investigation by the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team. Authorities had not released information about the driver Monday night.

”Today is a day that no one can prepare for in a school or a school district. We are heartbroken over this loss,” Royse City ISD spokesperson Adi Bryant told WFAA.

Royse City is just east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, on Interstate 30.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER