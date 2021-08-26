Fast-moving South fire near Fontana destroys at least 4 homes

LOS ANGELES — The fast-moving South fire in the Lytle Creek area north of Fontana ballooned to 700 acres in less than a day and has burned at least four homes, fire officials said Thursday.

Crews worked overnight battling the blaze, which began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lytle Creek Road, about one mile north of Duncan Canyon Road, according to fire officials.

By Thursday morning, the blaze had leveled at least 14 outbuildings — in addition to four homes — and forced the evacuation of roughly 1,000 residents, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Roughly 600 structures are still threatened by the blaze, which was burning unchecked in rugged terrain.

Gusty winds fanned the flames through bone-dry fuels.

“The fire quickly spread through dry vegetation,” said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, which responded to the blaze along with Cal Fire and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters.

Firefighters were bracing for high temperatures and low relative humidity — both conditions known to spur fire activity, Cal Fire officials said. Crews could face punishing triple-digit heat, as Fontana was forecast to reach 101 degrees Thursday and San Bernardino a scorching 104.

Evacuation orders are in place for all residents of Lytle Creek Road north and south of the ranger station, west of Sierra Avenue, north of the 15 Freeway and east of Duncan Canyon Road, according to the latest incident report.

Authorities issued evacuation warnings for areas north of Glen Helen Parkway, east of the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Lytle Creek Road and west of the 15.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center in Fontana.

On- and off-ramps to the 15 Freeway have reopened in the area, according to the California Department of Transportation. State Route 138 is open, but there is no access to Lone Pine Canyon Road.

Besides the soaring temperatures, officials at an operational briefing Thursday morning warned first responders of minimal resources at their disposal, which could complicate firefighting efforts.

A dozen large wildfires in Northern California — including the fast-growing Caldor fire, which has torn through El Dorado County and is approaching South Lake Tahoe — are diverting resources.

Bennett Milloy, a public information officer for Cal Fire, said fire departments across the state are being spread thin as crews, engines and aircraft are being used to battle simultaneous blazes.

“It’s going to be a challenge for our firefighters,” Milloy said. “It’s a difficult situation. It’s arduous work.”

Hand crews have been the most needed and hardest to find across the state, he said.

Rugged and steep terrain in the canyons where the South fire is burning has also left crews in need of more four-wheel-drive fire engines, a resource already in high demand during fire season.

Milloy said Cal Fire will have to make do with what’s available, adding, “There’s a lot of work to be done.”