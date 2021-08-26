National

Florida kite surfer killed: High winds slam man into a house

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A kite surfer in Florida died Wednesday after a strong wind picked the man off the ground, carried him 400 feet and slammed him into the second floor of a house on Fort Lauderdale Beach, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the kite surfer hadn't even gotten into the water yet when a strong wind lifted him into the air and into the house. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

In the sport, participants usually hook a large kite to a body harness, hold onto a bar and then put their feet into straps attached to a surfboard. They then use the kite to pull them through the water.

Kites usually come with a safety release system that can quickly disconnect the surfer if they lose control or catch a dangerous wind. It was not known if the victim's kite had such a system or whether he had tried to activate it.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Kentucky man convicted in killing after governor’s pardon

August 26, 2021 1:58 AM

National

AP News in Brief at 11:02 p.m. EDT

August 26, 2021 1:59 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service