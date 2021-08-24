Newlyweds saw ‘creepy guy’ near Utah campsite — then were found shot dead, family say

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were shot and killed in the La Sal mountains in Utah, police said. They told friends a “creepy guy” was at their campsite. Screengrab from Kylen Schulte's Facebook

A newlywed couple was found shoot dead at a Utah campsite after family members said they were made uncomfortable by a “creepy guy” in the days before their deaths.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found Aug. 18 near La Sal Loop Road in Grand County and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in a news release. The women had been shot to death, officials said.

“At this time the Grand County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an on-going homicide investigation,” the release states. “We are currently following up with any and all leads that come to our attention during this investigation and will continue to be available to people who come forward with information. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no current danger to the public in the Grand County area.”

Schulte’s aunt, Bridget Calvert, told NBC News that the couple got married in April and that co-workers and friends had gotten worried when they didn’t show up to their jobs.

“They said they needed to move their campsite because of some creepy guy at their campsite,” Calvert said. “These are outdoors girls, and they’re independent and confident. And for somebody to make them feel uncomfortable, it had to be a very valid discomfort.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Their bodies were found by a friend who went searching for them after they didn’t return from their trip on time, KUTV reported.

Woody’s Tavern said Schulte and Turner were seen at the bar the weekend before they were found dead. The bar added that it gave surveillance video to the authorities.

“At no time were they approached by anyone except my staff and the entire time they were relaxed and enjoying their time with their friends and each other,” according to a statement from the tavern. “These two women were very much in love with each other and their focus and attention were always on each other.”