‘Like seeing in color after being colorblind’: After 12 years in prison for controversial stash-house conviction, Dwayne White tastes freedom

CHICAGO – Dwayne White stood outside the Greyhound bus depot in Birmingham, Alabama, two weeks ago taking in the night air and cityscape.

That Friday morning, a staff member had appeared at his federal prison cell in FCI Yazoo City to tell him he’d been granted an early release after serving most of his adult life in prison.

Now, 12 years after he was handed a heavy 25-year sentence despite a limited criminal past and playing just a minor role in a drug stash-house robbery sting, White was headed home.

His release was the culmination of years of controversy and litigation over the so-called stash-house stings, a government program designed to go after repeat violent offenders that led to lengthy, mandatory sentences based on drugs that never existed, as well as allegations that the operations disproportionately targeted Black men.

A long road, to be sure, and getting home for White became a journey itself. It would require help from a cousin who raced to meet him at his departure bus station to give him a phone and program it for him.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There were missed connections along the way. His family guided him, over the phone, through his first Uber ride. Finally, he boarded his first commercial flight, proudly using his release papers as identification for an airline supervisor.

Now home with his family in far north suburban Zion, Illinois, White, 34, says he’s looking forward to starting a job and connecting with his daughter, who was born after his arrest and is now 11. On Wednesday, he took her to her first day of school, a ritual he has missed all the years he spent incarcerated.

In a telephone interview with the Tribune after he returned, he recalled his journey back to Illinois with wonder and joy, particularly the sense of awe that overtook him in Birmingham.

“It was a surreal moment. It was the first time in 12 years that I had been outside after 8:30 at night,” White said. “I was just looking at the cars drive by. I could hear traffic. I could hear music from the cars. It was kind of like seeing in color after being colorblind.”

Ensnared in fake plots

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Tribune detailed White’s story earlier this year as part of its examination of the now notorious stash-house stings that were used in cities across the country by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The stings, in which people were invited into a plot to rob a drug stash house, aimed to target violent people who were driving gun violence.

Under the program, informants would tip off their agent handlers about people they knew who had committed violence and would likely agree to rob a drug stash house. The agent would check a target’s criminal background to see if they fit the criteria before approving an operation.

Agents would then work undercover, meeting the target with the informant to provide the fictitious details of a robbery. Conversations were recorded on secret recording devices, with targets asked to assemble a crew and confirm they’d have guns and would use them if needed. When everyone showed up, they’d be arrested.

The stings, started during the 1990s during the heyday of drug cartels, were enormously successful and, in many instances, did nab career criminals with violent histories.

But Chicago defense attorneys representing the defendants came to see major flaws in the program. For one, attorneys raised sharp objections to the agents creating the entire criminal scheme and inviting people to commit a robbery.

Even more concerning to some was that the program seemed to disproportionately target Black men.

The stings also ensnared people — like White — who were not in on the planning and had only minor criminal records. Some also were working legitimate jobs when the plan was presented to them.

White was drawn into the plot by Leslie Mayfield, a member of his extended family who was 20 years older and had called him minutes before the sting was about to happen.

On the day of the planned heist in 2009, White was home with his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, and about to drift off to sleep when his phone rang. It was Mayfield, asking White to come join him right away.

Another of the would-be robbers had backed out, and Mayfield was asking White to step in. In a costly split-second decision, White agreed to help.

Once charged, White refused to accept a plea deal with a mandatory 15-year sentence from prosecutors. After he was convicted at trial, White, who had a prior drug conviction, was sentenced to the mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Mayfield, meanwhile, also was slapped with a long sentence of 27 years. But in a rare loss for the government, Mayfield was granted a new trial after the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals agreed that Mayfield should have been able to present an entrapment defense at trial.

Meanwhile, under pressure from the judiciary, agents stopped using the stash-house stings in the Chicago area and prosecutors ultimately made deals with dozens of defendants that led to their release.

Among them was Mayfield, who at the time was waiting for his second trial to start. Instead, he took a plea deal from prosecutors that led to his release from prison in 2018.

White, meanwhile, was staring at at least another decade behind bars with no real chance for relief.

‘I used his love for me’

White’s fortunes got a boost with the First Step Act, a law passed in 2018 that dramatically revised the way inmates can file for compassionate release from prison.

Historically, such requests were granted by prison wardens, typically for inmates who were older or infirm. Under the First Step Act, judges were allowed to consider the request as well, creating a new, important pathway for inmates.

White’s attorney, Erica Zunkel, argued in a petition earlier this year that his sentence was not fair, especially in light of the new understanding of stash-house stings as well as Mayfield’s release on a resentencing, which now made the punishments the men faced disproportionate given White’s minor role in the plot.

Mayfield also made a direct appeal on this point in a letter he wrote to U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber.

“I used his love for me and his sense of loyalty to manipulate the situation for my own gain,” Mayfield wrote in a letter on White’s behalf. “I never had the chance to explain the details of what we were about to do. I just told him to follow my move and given our relationship he didn’t question it.”

Zunkel’s filing also provided evidence that White had been a model inmate and despite the barriers, a constant presence in his daughter’s life. He had job offers lined up and a stable home to return to, the paperwork said.

Leinenweber granted the release in a ruling earlier this month, resentencing White to time served.

In his ruling, the veteran judge did not mince words about the disreputable history of the stash-house raids, writing that many of the defendants swept into the cases were “charged based on fabricated circumstances.” He also noted that the stash-house stings have ceased.

The judge went on to cite the disparity between Mayfield’s and White’s sentences, as well as White’s limited role.

“White’s late arrival to the group makes him the least culpable,” the judge wrote. “White’s mandatory 25-year sentence does not reflect the substantially smaller role he played as compared to his co-defendants. White continues to be imprisoned solely based on the now abandoned stash house raids and their accompanying prosecution policies.”

Zunkel said the fact that Leinenweber was even able to consider those factors at this stage in the case shows how the First Step Act has provided a critical and badly needed pathway out of prison for inmates who were incarcerated under what are now considered draconian sentencing laws.

She said it comes down to a fundamental question: Is society benefitted by having someone like White behind bars for a quarter of a century?

“We are spending taxpayer dollars to have him there, away from his family and away from his clear potential,” said Zunkel, who is the associate director of a legal clinic at the University of Chicago Law School that took on White’s case, with the help of law students. “I had every resource to be able to tell this story. I shudder to think about all the other Dwaynes who are in prison and who don’t have access.”

A knock on the cell door

White was in his bunk at the federal prison in Yazoo City two weeks ago Friday when he heard a knock on his cell door.

It was unusual — especially considering Yazoo was on a COVID-19 lockdown. During the 35 days that White had been there, he had been allowed out of his cell for just one hour on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to shower and shop and check emails or make phone calls. Food typically arrived through a slot in the door.

But on this day there was a knock. White stood up and a staff member from the prison came in.

“Which one of you is White?” they asked.

White said it was him.

“I have been told you have an immediate release,” they responded in a matter-of-fact tone. “And I need an address for you.”

White turned to his cellmate.

“When you spend that much time in a cell with someone … we had spoken about the things I had been through,” White said. “He made me feel as if he was rooting for me to come home. I couldn’t contain my excitement. And we gave each other the most sincere, brotherly hug.”

White then learned that he would be released by 4 p.m. that day.

Zunkel said the process of White’s release was unusual to her, right down to the fact that prison officials would not even tell her what bus White would be on. Only that he’d leave with a ticket and money for Uber transportation within in his home city.

Over the next 24 hours, White was taken to the Jackson, Mississippi, bus depot, where his cousin met him with the cell phone, where he took a bus to Birmingham. There, he got turned around and boarded a bus to Atlanta. From there he rerouted to Nashville in hopes of catching a bus going to Chicago. But in Nashville, the ticket line was so long that he was sure he’d miss the Chicago bus, and his family bought him a one-way airplane ticket home. He took an Uber to get to the airport.

At the airport, White worked the kiosk to print his ticket as his sister was on the phone to walk him through the process. And at the gate, a supervisor checked his release papers and his preloaded bank card, with his photo, that the prison gave him for minor travel expenses.

“I was not ashamed at all,” White said of showing the papers to the agent, who he said was very professional. “Being released from prison? I felt it was an accomplishment.”

Then he boarded the flight, taking the window seat. White had never been on a plane before — except for “Con Air,” the nickname given to the transportation system the Bureau of Prisons uses to move inmates around the country.

“It was amazing. I was seeing the world from a different view for the first time,” he said.

White, when he spoke to the Tribune this week, was still absorbing what had happened to him, and how he wound up out early, able to start rebuilding. He was taking it a day at a time, trying to accomplish one thing a day — a driver’s license this day, opening a bank account the next.

In addition to finding work, he plans to be an advocate for even more sentencing reform. And of course, he will be raising his daughter. This week was the walk on the first day of school.

As a new middle-schooler, she was a little nervous about changing classes. But when the bell rang, she ran off with her peers and into the building.

White knows they have some rebuilding to do, given the years apart. But being there for his daughter Wednesday felt like yet another step toward getting his life back.

“Of course I was smiling,” he said.