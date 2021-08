Fred strengthens to tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fred has redeveloped into a tropical storm as it moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and could bring potentially life-threatening storm surge conditions to parts of the Florida Panhandle, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning.

At the 11 a.m. EDT advisory, a storm surge warning was issued for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Indian Pass to Steinhatchee River.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” forecasters said in the new advisory. “Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.”

The forecast path shifted slightly east. A turn toward the north is expected Monday, forecasters said.

“Fred is now expected to make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle sometime Monday afternoon or evening,” the NHC said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre.

The storm is about 195 miles southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, as has picked up its pace to move north-northwest at 12 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Through Monday in the Keys and South Florida, 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated storm totals of 8 inches are anticipated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Through Tuesday in the Florida Big Bend and Panhandle, 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum storm totals of 12 inches are expected.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said. “The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.”