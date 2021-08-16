National

2 dead as severe flooding threat persists in southwestern US

The Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas

A second person has died from flooding caused by monsoon-type rains in far western Texas and southern New Mexico and Arizona.

A 2-year-old girl died Friday of injuries she suffered in the collapse of a basement wall at her family’s El Paso, Texas, home, said Angel Gómez, head of Operation HOPE in El Paso, the nonprofit helping the family with funeral arrangements. The girl’s 65-year-old grandmother also was killed in the Thursday night collapse in the family’s flooded basement, he said.

Loop 375, the only direct link between northeast El Paso and the communities west of the Franklin Mountains, remained closed by a rockslide.

Flash flood watches remain for the three-state border region through Sunday afternoon as moist air flows north from Mexico.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Church of MLK’s 1st leadership position gets museum funding

August 16, 2021 4:13 AM

Celebrities

Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday

August 16, 2021 4:13 AM

National

Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

August 16, 2021 4:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service