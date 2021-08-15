AP Week in Pictures: Global

Rupinder Kaur, of Ferndale, Wash., holds her son, Gourev Singh, 7 months old, as she stretches her legs while other family members wait in the line of cars to cross into Canada at the Peach Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit but America kept similar restrictions in place, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from coronavirus travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

AUG. 7 - 13, 2021

From Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, to a hermit in New Hampshire, to preparations for India's Independence Day celebrations, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com