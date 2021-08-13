Pappy Van Winkle collection worth $18,000 being raffled in hopes of saving son’s life

Five bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off, with proceeds going to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Kentucky Derby Museum

Five bottles of the prized Pappy Van Winkle bourbon are being raffled off by an Indiana father who hopes the money can help save his son’s life.

Nathan Perdue’s five bottles of the coveted bourbon — valued at $18,250 — will be the top prize in the raffle, which also includes additional perks. Tickets can be purchased for $100 at derbymuseum.org/raffle.html.

The idea for the raffle was spurred by Perdue, whose 2-year-old son Wyatt was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was 10 days old. Raffle proceeds will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as a cure for the disease continues to be researched.

“Nathan approached the Kentucky Derby Museum with the idea of raffling off his prized Pappy collection, in hopes that teaming up would bring more awareness and funding to beating this devastating disease,” according to a news release put out by the museum.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that can lead to respiratory issues, failure to gain weight and lung infections, according to Children’s National Hospital. The median survival age for CF patients is 40 years old, but Wyatt’s father is hoping a cure can extend his son’s life.

Wyatt is described as an energetic, inquisitive boy who loves playing with his older brother, the museum said. He receives daily medications and treatments to combat his diagnosis.

The raffle will run from Aug. 13 to Sept. 23 and only 4,000 tickets will be available. The winner will be announced Sept. 24.

In addition to the bourbon, the winner will receive a VIP tour of Churchill Downs for up to three guests, as well as a one-night hotel stay in a suite at Hotel Distil in downtown Louisville.

Here’s the bourbon included in the collection:

▪ 2015 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year

▪ 2011 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year

▪ 2017 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year

▪ 2011 Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot B 12 year

▪ 2020 Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year