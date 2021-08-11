Want to buy an Airstream trailer Tom Hanks stayed in while making movies? Here’s how

Tom Hanks auctions his Airstream Trailer. Bonhams

Tom Hanks walked from more than a dozen movie sets to a 33-foot Airstream Trailer day after day.

From the set of “Sleepless in Seattle” filmed in Washington to “Forrest Gump” filmed in South Carolina, the silver Airstream acted as his “home from home” for decades. It’s a piece of movie history, and you could own it.

The legendary actor is auctioning off the trailer and three other iconic vehicles in an auction Friday in Carmel, California.

In 1993, Hanks purchased the Airstream trailer. He’s used it for nearly 30 years on location for at least 18 movies.

“I got it in the days when movies moved slower,” Hanks told Bonhams, the auctioneers, in a news release. “I had spent too much time in regular trailers with ugly décor and horribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a brand-new Airstream shell with an interior made to my own request.”

The Airstream is estimated to go for between $150,000 to $250,000.

Tom Hanks auctions specially commissioned 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser. Bonhams

The trailer isn’t the only part of the auction. Three other vehicles owned by the actor are getting auctioned off.

You could also bid on a specially commissioned 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser. Photos show Hanks leaning against the bright green vehicle, complete with Idaho plates.

The actor will also auction off a 2011 Ford F450 he used to haul the Airstream and a 2015 Tesla Model S in Hanks’ “favorite color,” according to the auctioneers.