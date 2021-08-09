19 baby formulas recalled. Eight of them can leave your child with an iron deficiency

About 76,000 containers of 19 infant formulas made in Europe and distributed by Able Groupe got recalled Sunday for a variety of reasons, but eight lack iron to a dangerous level.

That’s in the FDA-posted recall alert that says you won’t find 1 mg of iron per 100 calories in HiPP Comfort Milk Formula; HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula; HiPP HA Germany Hypoallergenic Stage PRE Combiotic Infant Milk Formula; HiPP German Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula; Holle Bio Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula; Holle Bio Stage PRE Organic Infant Milk Formula; Lebenswert Anfangsmilch Stage 1 Organic Infant Milk Formula; or HiPP UK Stage 1 Combiotic First Infant Milk Formula.

Infant formula lacking iron to that degree must tell consumers on the packaging. These products don’t.

HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Combiotic Infant Milk Formula FDA

The lack of iron, the notice says, “may not provide adequate iron for some infants, particularly infants born prematurely or with a low birth weight, those who had low iron levels at birth, or those who are at risk for becoming iron deficient due to illness.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Inadequate intake of iron during infancy may lead to iron deficiency anemia, which, if untreated, has irreversible cognitive and functional development outcomes.”

Also, there are pre-market notifications for these products, the full list of which is in the recall notice, that the FDA hasn’t received.

The formulas, sold under the HiPP, Holle, Bioland, and Kendamil brands, were bought through the littlebundle website. If you have them, don’t use them. Reach out to Able Groupe at recallquestions@ablegroupe.com for a refund or other compensation.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER