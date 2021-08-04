Driver abandons dying 91-year-old after backing over her body, California police say

A pickup truck backed over a 91-year-old woman with a walker, then the driver stopped to check on her before fleeing, Los Angeles police say. Screengrab from Los Angeles Police Department video

A heavily loaded pickup truck backs down a South Los Angeles alley toward a 91-year-old woman using a walker, a security video shows.

The truck backs over the woman, then pulls forward and a woman jumps out. She checks the injured woman, stands by her truck for a few minutes, then drives off, the disturbing video posted by Los Angeles police shows.

The injured woman, identified by her family as Soon Kim, a great-grandmother who lived in the neighborhood, later died at the hospital, KABC reported.

“She was very fiercely independent,” Susan Cho, the wife of Kim’s grandson, told KTLA. “She lived by herself with no complaint. She enjoyed her independence.”

Los Angeles police are seeking the driver of the pickup truck on suspicion of hit-and-run at 7 a.m. Monday in an alley on Ellendale Place just south of Adams Boulevard.

The city has a standing $50,000 reward for community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. Anonymous tipsters can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

