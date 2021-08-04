Forest Service changes ‘let it burn’ policy following criticism from politicians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Facing criticism over its practice of monitoring some fires rather than quickly extinguishing them, the U.S. Forest Service has told its firefighters to stop using the strategy for now, to help prevent small blazes from growing into uncontrollable conflagrations.

The policy change came days after politicians from California and western states — including Gov. Gavin Newsom — publicly challenged the “let it burn” approach in the wake of the Tamarack fire.

Instead of letting some naturally caused small blazes burn, the agency’s priorities will shift this year, U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore indicated to staff in a letter Monday. The focus, he said, will be on firefighter and public safety.

Moore, who took over as head of the agency last month, wrote that the 2021 fire season is “different from any before” and posed a “national crisis” that required the U.S. Forest Service to put on hold its mission to groom forestlands — at times by letting wildfire clear them — to make them more resilient to fires. Instead, he said, the agency will use its strained resources to protect lives and homes as more than 70 large fires burn across the United States, requiring more than 22,000 fire personnel to battle.

“We are in a ‘triage mode’ where our primary focus must be on fires that threaten communities and infrastructure,” Moore wrote, citing drought conditions throughout the West and cases of coronavirus among firefighters, reducing ranks further.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Christopher Dicus, professor of fires and fuel at California Polytechnic State University, called the change “prudent,” and said the reevaluation was “not surprising at all” given the “horrific” conditions of drought and weather in the West.

In part to reintroduce fire to landscape after decades of suppression that led to dangerous overgrowth, the Forest Service for many years has allowed some small fires in secluded areas to burn. The Tamarack fire was one of those.

The fire began as a July 4 lightning strike on a single tree in the Mokelumne Wilderness, a remote and rugged area southeast of Sacramento. Forest officials decided to monitor it rather than attempt to put it out, a decision a spokeswoman said was based on scant resources and the remote location. But the blaze continued to grow, eventually consuming nearly 69,000 acres, destroying homes and causing mass evacuations. It is now 82% contained.

Speaking to President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting with other Western states governors last week, Newsom pleaded for help changing the “culture” of the U.S. Forest Service when it comes to allowing fires to burn.

Newsom said the “wait and see” policy was the “elephant in the room” when it came to wildfires.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“You can’t just walk away, not with this climate, not with this drought, " he said last week while visiting areas of the Tamarack fire. “This is life and death, and we can’t just fight fires the way we did 20, 30, 40 years ago anymore.”

Newsom met Wednesday morning with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack at the burn scar of the 2020 August Complex in Northern California, the largest wildfire in California’s recorded history, to discuss how state and federal authorities can better work together on managing forests and fires.

Vilsack promised more federal aid and cooperation, acknowledging concerns about past practices while also stressing that, with dozens of fires burning across the West and months to go in a prolonged fire season, there are not enough resources to put them all out.

“Candidly I think its fair to say over the generations, over the decades, we have tried to do this job on the cheap,” said Vilsack. “We’ve tried to get by, a little bit here a little bit there, a little forest management over here, a little fire suppression over here. But the reality is this has caught up with us which is why we have an extraordinary number of catastrophic fires and why we have to significantly beef up our capacity.”

Vilsack said the bipartisan infrastructure bill currently working its way through Congress would provide some of those resources, but that ultimately it would take “billions” of dollars and years of catch-up to create fire resilient forests.

Dicus, the professor, said, “a decade or more is a very reasonable expectation given the degree of the problems and the amount of financial resources” it will require to fix them.

For decades, the federal agencies that manage national forests and grasslands have fallen far behind on reducing brush, dead trees and other “fuels” for wildfires, in part because of a lack of funding and environmental disputes. Forests are also stressed by an invasion of bark beetles after the last drought, which left millions of dead trees in the Sierra Nevada. Into that volatile mix, climate change, with more intense weather patterns and climbing temperatures, is exacerbating the situation — as is the increase in homes built close to wildlands.

While most experts agree that fire is part of the solution, attempts to use prescribed burns during wetter periods to help return forests to healthier conditions have sometimes been blocked by California air districts, concerned about smoke compounding existing air pollution.

Last year, California signed an agreement to increase the pace of preventative maintenance, such as thinning of forests and more planned burns, but that work remains unfunded on the federal side. Newsom said Wednesday that agreement would cover at least a million acres of forest land each year. The federal government owns about 45 million acres in California, about 45% of the state’s land.

Though the change in policy will affect how Forest Service fires are fought this season, Moore, the chief, said in his letter that the agency could return to letting fires burn when conditions improve — including as soon as the winter months.

Moore stressed that fire remained an important tool, and the agency was not returning to the “10 a.m.” policy, a directive instituted in 1935 that pushed firefighters to put out every fire by the morning after it ignited. That policy, which led to years of aggressive fire suppression, contributed to current conditions.

The Forest Service, Moore wrote, will instead return to using prescribed fire “in the right places and at the right time.”