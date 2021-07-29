‘Grateful Spread.’ COVID outbreaks follow California concerts, tribute band says

The Grateful Shred, a tribute band, played a show at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, June 15, 2021. Screengrab from Grateful Shred's Instagram video.

Multiple band members and concert goers have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending music shows in California the weekend of July 17.

Nearly all band and crew members from the Grateful Dead tribute band Grateful Shred tested positive for the virus after playing two shows in Santa Cruz County on July 17 and July 18, the Los Angeles-based band shared on Instagram July 25.

One social media user called the event “Grateful Spread.”

The two music venues included Felton Music Hall and Roaring Camp. Both are in Felton, California, a small town 15 minutes northwest of Santa Cruz.

It’s unclear how many Grateful Shred band and crew members received positive tests or were vaccinated.

“Apparently the vaccine does not prevent transmission. But fortunately, it does seem to really help with reducing sickness and preventing hospitalization,” the band said on Instagram.

The band did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

However, two fully vaccinated musicians from another group tested positive for the virus after playing at the same venue on July 21, according to a Facebook post by Alex Jordan from Casual Coalition.

“We’ve been told that it is most likely to have been spread from unvaccinated persons who attended a show a few days earlier,” Jordan wrote.

It’s not uncommon for vaccinated people to become infected with the virus. Breakthrough cases are expected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the agency said the number of breakthrough cases is small.

The CDC updated its mask guidance on Tuesday to recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in public spaces where cases are surging.

In addition to band members, Felton Music Hall confirmed multiple COVID cases from concert goers and one staff member after the July 18 show. It temporarily shut down and is requiring negative PCR tests from all staff.

“What started as one person feeling symptoms has turned into a couple of confirmed cases. We encourage anyone that attended that show to go and get tested,” the business wrote on Facebook July 26.

After last week’s outbreak of cases, masks are now mandated inside the building for all staff and concert goers.

Roaring Camp is an outdoor space where Felton Music Hall hosts events that are “socially distanced pod shows.”

Both bands and Felton Music Hall urged recent attendees to get tested for the virus. They also encouraged mask wearing and vaccinations.

“Let me be clear, if you are not vaccinated, wear a mask. If you won’t wear a mask, don’t come to my shows,” Jordan said.

Santa Cruz County is also investigating the outbreak at Felton Music Hall, ABC7 reported.

“We’ve only recently become aware of this situation so our communicable disease unit is investigating,” Santa Cruz County Communications Manager Jason Hoppin told the news outlet. “We’re in the early stages of that investigation, so we’re still trying to understand the scope and source.”