Maryland man pleads guilty to entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

BALTIMORE — A Columbia man who livestreamed himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for entering the building.

Andrew Ryan Bennett had posted to Facebook that “chaos” was coming to Washington that day, and filmed live videos from inside the Capitol.

But his plea agreement notes that he “admonished others not to be destructive inside the Capitol” and says there is no evidence he was violent or destructive on the grounds of or inside the Capitol. Authorities said he had been “entirely cooperative” with the government’s investigation since being identified as one of the participants.

Prosecutors said Bennett wore a hat bearing a slogan of the Proud Boys, a far-right group. Prosecutors say he attempted to contact a Maryland chapter of the Proud Boys about becoming a member, but they found no evidence that he is a member or associate.

Bennett faces a maximum of six months in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

