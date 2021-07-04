Remainder of collapsed Surfside condo may be demolished as soon as Sunday night

Rescuers began the eleventh day since the partial building collapse at Surfside making preparations for the controlled demolition of the rest of the building, which county officials said would happen as soon as possible, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s potential arrival to Florida.

During a morning briefing at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Doral, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said search and rescue teams have stopped work at the site ahead of the demolition but are expected to get back to work immediately after it is deemed safe.

“This is an Independence Day unlike any we have experienced ever before,” said Levine Cava.

County authorities don’t plan evacuations in the Surfside neighborhood that surrounds the remaining structure of Champlain Towers South. Instead, nearby residents are being told to plan to remain inside, with the air-conditioning off and windows closed, once the demolition countdown begins.

“We encourage you to close all of the windows and the doors and all air intakes, and to cover all other openings that may allow dust to enter,” Levine Cava said. The county moved its official emergency command to Doral once Levine Cava began countywide preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to bring gusty wind and rain on Monday but not a direct hit.

Levine Cava said the county doesn’t yet have a start time for the demolition, which will use explosives designed to bring down the remaining structure within the footprint of its existing walls.

Kevin Guthrie, head of emergency management for Florida, said he expects search efforts to resume “minutes” after the demolition. “Within a matter of minutes...they will be back on the scene,” he said.

As for Elsa, Levine Cava said, “we pray for limited impact.”

The number of dead remains at 24, while 121 remain missing, Levine Cava announced.

Telling the families about demolition

Earlier on Sunday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah told family members of the victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo that the demolition of the rest of the building will likely happen some time late Sunday night.

A demolition plan for the portion of the building that remains standing was hastened by the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa and fears that the unstable structure might come down in an uncontrolled fashion.

During a briefing he conducted with family members of the unaccounted for at 9:30 a.m., which was live-streamed on Instagram by a person who was in attendance, Jadallah said demolition professionals were about 80% finished drilling small holes into the foundation of the building. Once the drilling of those holes is complete, small explosive charges will be placed in them.

Jadallah said a more defined timeline for when the building would be brought down would be established after a meeting with other officials at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re looking at some time late tonight,” Jadallah said.

Search effort to resume almost immediately

Jadallah said search and rescue operations are planned to resume within an hour after the controlled implosion, and hopefully first responders would then be able to access areas of the property they had not been able to reach up until now.

The demolition will likely start from the front of the building and the rubble is expected to fall onto Collins Avenue, Jadallah said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez III said his department has a system to allow survivors and family members of missing persons to log in lost property with the police department in case it can be recovered before or after the demolition. It is unlikely anyone will be let inside the remaining structure to collect anything that was left behind.

“I don’t see that happening. It is still a very dangerous site,” Ramirez said.

He said rescuers have been covering items they’ve come across along the way — including what could be family heirlooms lost in the disaster. They are being collected and logged to hopefully be returned to their owners or close relatives at a later date, Ramirez said.

‘Keep going no matter what.’ Praying at building’s memorial

On Sunday morning, Michael Benmeleh, from Aventura, was sitting on a sidewalk across the street from the memorial set up along a fence on Harding Avenue.

From his vantage point, you can look down 88th Street and see the wreckage of the Champlain Towers South building, and some mangled balconies on the structure that, as of Sunday afternoon, still stood.

He was reading from the Talmud, participating in Daf Yomi, which entails reading one page from the Jewish holy book each day for seven and a half years. But on Sunday, he was taken aback by the passage he turned to as he sat beneath the hot sun. The topic: A collapsed building.

By reading the passage, Benmeleh said he hopes to at least send the souls of the dead to heaven, and to pray that some people may be found alive.

Michael Benmeleh from Aventura, sits on a sidewalk Sunday, July 4, 2021, on Harding Avenue in Surfside, reading the Talmud for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse.

“Basically the idea is, they try to go through long conversations understanding, number one, if there are no people alive on the top, do you stop searching or do you continue going all the way to the bottom?” he said. “The answer is you don’t stop, keep going no matter what it takes to save a life. God willing, with the power of the prayer and the Torah, we can elevate the souls, and you never know, maybe another miracle.”

Another person praying at the site was Joe LaCognata, chaplain for the firefighters of Florida Task Force 8 from the Ocala and Gainesville area. The team,which arrived last Sunday, hung a shirt they all signed on the fence, and it’s now there among the various photos, prayers, biblical passages and messages of hope placed at the site since the building collapsed June 24.

“This is overwhelming for all of us. We came here to do one small part. The number of people who are here supporting, and helping and giving, it’s amazing. I’ve never been part of something like this. It is amazing to see what takes place, but, I get to go home to my family again,” LaCognata said.

LaCognata is not a firefighter. His job is to pray and look out for the well being of the men and women who’ve been searching on top of the rubble for the past week looking for survivors and the dead.

“They’re doing all right. They know what their mission was, and they stayed focused,” he said. “They keep on task.”