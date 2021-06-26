Methodical search for survivors continues as Miami-Dade mayor orders audit of all high rises

A stubborn fire spreading smoke below the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo is slowing search-and-rescue teams Saturday as they carry on the dire but delicate work of picking over and tunneling through tons of crumbled concrete and twisted steel seeking survivors.

More than 48 hours after the disaster in Surfside resulted in four deaths and more than 150 persons unaccounted for, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the persistent, subterranean fire poses the biggest barrier for rescuers who have labored around the clock.

“At this juncture, it really is dealing with those fires,” DeSantis on Saturday morning, adding that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on site and collaborating with state and local officials to continue the search-and-rescue effort.

“It is hampering our search efforts,” Levine Cava said. “We see that the smoke has spread. It spread laterally throughout the pile. It’s very difficult to isolate the source of the fire and therefore to stop it.”

Levine Cava said workers, using heavy machinery, carved a trench in the two-story-high pile of rubble that once held more than 50 homes. They are trying to isolate the fire and search the portion of the pile not affected by smoke or flames.

She said search-and-rescue teams are using infrared technology, foam, water “and all the tactics that we can to contain the fire and minimize the smoke spread.”

The official death count has not risen above the four people confirmed dead after the 12-story wing of Champlain Towers South came crashing down at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. County officials said 127 people who lived or worked in the building have been accounted for, but 159 have been reported as missing.

Audit for all high-rises

With no new survivors or bodies recovered from the site overnight, Levine Cava sought to reassure Miami-Dade residents on Saturday that the county’s slew of high-rise condominiums and apartment complexes are safe structures and not likely to collapse.

The mayor said she has ordered an immediate audit of all buildings in Miami-Dade County that are older than 40 years and taller than five stories, as well as those built by the same developer that constructed the Champlain Towers. It is not clear how many buildings will be audited but Levine Cava said the review would be conducted “within the next 30 days, starting right now.”

“We want to make sure that every building has completed their recertification process,” she said, referring to the county’s requirement that all buildings be inspected for structural integrity at the 40-year mark. “We want to move swiftly to remediate any issues that may have been identified that process.”

Levine Cava called on cities within the county to help with an “aggressive review” of all high rises.

In the absence of answers, many turned to faith to pull them through the trauma of the unimaginable catastrophe.

At the reunification center six blocks to the north of the wreckage, families waited at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside for any bit of news about their loved ones.

At about 8:15 a.m., 16 South Florida members of Legendarios, a Christian faith-based organization, arrived at the center with donuts and beverages for the waiting families and police officers. They formed a prayer circle on the curb outside the hotel and prayed together with officers before walking over to the site of the collapse.

“The community has come together in tremendous ways. We just wanted to add the prayer part to it,” said Mauricio Jaramillo, a member of the organization. “We’ve talked to a couple of people about what’s been going on, not knowing what’s happening. There’s a lot of questions. People want answers and we are here to pray.”

A deep-seated fire

The slow and methodical pace of the recovery, which caused some families and loved ones of those missing to complain that rescuers were not working fast enough, is necessary to protect the safety of first responders, Levine Cava said.

“They’re laying things out in a grid. They’re marking things,” she said. “They’re removing whatever is safe to remove so that they can get in further.”

Levine Cava emphasized, “Our top priority now continues to be search and rescue.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said shifting winds had caused the smoke to spread and engulf rescue workers, hampering breathing and visibility.

“As we continue to move debris, the smoke has been picking up,” Cominsky said. “We’re also dealing with a deep-seated fire, a smoldering fire that’s producing a large amount of smoke.”

Cominsky said crews brought in ventilators to help clear the air but that they must be used judiciously because too much added air might intensify the smoke and fire.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the subterranean blaze was likely due to “fuel of the cars getting crushed and fluid leaking out. Fortunately, they’re tracing the gases and there are no explosive gases at this point.”

Firefighters battle a blaze as rescue workers search debris at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South, on Friday, June 25, 2021. The condo partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the town of Surfside Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Between 80 and 120 first responders — members of Miami-Dade’s renowned Urban Search and Rescue Team bolstered by teams rushing in from around the state — worked overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

No one has been pulled alive from the building’s remains since Thursday morning, when firefighters rescued a boy trapped in the rubble.

Search dogs trained to find the living were joined by dogs trained to find the dead. Teams began placing little red flags on spots on broken concrete slabs, some that one source briefed on the search said might indicate human remains — critical for DNA identification of victims.

Option to evacuate

Surfside’s mayor said town officials are considering an evacuation of the Champlain Towers South’s sister building, constructed the same year with the same designer. The condominium complex is made up of three residential towers. The partial collapse was in the 136-unit south tower. Its remaining homes have been evacuated. The North and East towers continue to house residents.

If those in the still-standing Champlain Towers North want to move out, then they can do so with FEMA’s assistance, Burkett said.

But the town of Surfside isn’t ordering anyone to move yet.

“There seems to be a consensus that we don’t want to make anybody do anything,” Burkett said. “What we want to do is give them options and make them feel safe. And keep them safe.”

Burkett added that town officials “will talk to the condo board and make them aware of our concerns”

The North Tower was built the same year, 1981, as the South Tower.

‘Major error’ in structure

As the search-and-rescue effort transforms into a recovery, new details emerged Friday night that may begin to explain how such a monumental and deadly collapse could have occurred.

In a 2018 report about the Champlain Towers South Condo, an engineer flagged a “major error” dating back to the building’s origin where lack of proper drainage on the pool deck had caused “major structural damage,” according to records released late Friday night by Surfside officials.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the issue was repaired or whether it could have ultimately contributed to the partial collapse.

The concern was laid out in an October 2018, “Structural Field Survey Report,” produced for the condo association by engineer Frank Morabito of Morabito Consultants. Morabito wrote that the “main issue” at Champlain Towers was that the pool deck and outdoor planters “laid on a flat structure” preventing water from draining. The lack of waterproofing was “a systemic issue” that traced back to a flaw “in the development of the original contract documents” 40 years ago, the report said.

The report documented how the years of standing water on the pool deck had severely damaged the concrete structural slabs below. The problem needed to be addressed quickly, Morabito wrote.

Search for answers

Returning to Surfside for the third day on Saturday, DeSantis said he was still holding out hope that more survivors would be pulled from the wreckage.

“You wake up in the morning hoping that more and more people were pulled out,” he said at the disaster command center on Saturday, “and that news just hasn’t been what we had hoped.”

DeSantis said local, state and federal agencies are collaborating on the rescue effort. “We’re working well,” he said.

On Friday, the governor addressed mounting questions about the absence of any explanation for the collapse and said he had been conferring with Levine Cava about the need for answers.

DeSantis said on Friday that he spoke with President Joe Biden, who “reiterated his administration’s full support” and offered “investigative personnel.” DeSantis also offered the state’s full cooperation to find answers.

“I think there’s a lot of other people throughout this community and really throughout Florida who want to know: How could a building just collapse like that,’‘ he said.

The missing

Though county officials said 127 people are now accounted for, Levine Cava stressed that all the numbers are “fluid” because some residents may not have been in the building when it collapsed.

The list of 159 unaccounted people was compiled from missing person reports and data collected at the reunification site at the Surfside Community Center, which was emptied Friday afternoon as family members transitioned to a new center at the Grand Beach Hotel one block north of the disaster site.

People with missing loved ones should call the family reunification hotline at 305-614-1819, visit the family reunification center, which moved Friday to the Grand Beach Hotel, 9449 Collins Ave., or open a missing person report online. Those who survived the collapse should fill out a wellness check form online.

Leo Soto, 26, a former high school classmate of missing person, Nicky Langesfeld, speaks with the media about how he erected a make-shift memorial for people to gather and pray at, for the missing people near the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in the Surfside community of Miami Beach, Florida, on Friday, June 25, 2021. The 12-story oceanfront condo tower at 8777 Collins Ave. crumpled just after 1:30 a.m., on Thursday June 24, trapping an unknown number of residents asleep in their beds inside the wreckage. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

Among those still missing are Cassie Stratton, who lived in the Champlain Towers South condo with her husband, Mike Stratton. A political strategist, he had left Monday on a business trip for Washington, D.C., where he got a frantic call from his wife early Thursday morning about their condo building shaking. Then the line went dead.

“It was 1:30 a.m., I’ll never, never forget that,” he said.

Now Cassie Stratton, a 40-year-old model, actress and Pilates instructor, is one of the unaccounted for — feared to be trapped under the rubble as Miami-Dade search and rescue teams continue looking for those still alive.

“She was the most fun, vivacious person you could ever imagine,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “She was full of life, we were always doing something.”

Fayzah Bushnaq, 27, from Virgina writes a message on the sand close to the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Latin American victims

About 30 people from Latin America and the Caribbean — including Colombia, Cuba, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Argentina — are among those reported missing by friends and family following the collapse, highlighting the international reach of the tragedy.

While the cause of the 12-story oceanfront condo tower’s collapse remains unknown, Levine Cava and other county officials confirmed that there was no sinkhole under the building.

A crane sifts through rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Assistant Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said crews brought in heavy machinery Friday night to remove rubble from above. The rescuers boring through the concrete from the garage under the building are only entering the passageways after structural engineers determine what is safe and where pylons should be placed to bolster support.

Asked if he believes there is a chance of anyone still being alive, Jadallah would only say, “We have hope.”