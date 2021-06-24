‘Like a bomb went off.’ Photos show tragic aftermath of condo collapse near Miami

A 12-story condo in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Images and video shared on social media early Thursday morning show the devastating aftermath of a partial collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida.

The 12-story oceanfront condo tower near Miami collapsed around 2 a.m. Thursday, leaving at least 10 people injured and one person dead, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told the Miami Herald.

About 70 of the condo’s 130 apartments were destroyed or damaged, according to Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management. He told the Herald “everyone who is alive is out of the building.”

In one woman’s video from inside the condo, you can see the beginning of the collapse and debris falling into her living room.

@AgendaFreeTV I am a resident of one of the condos on the side of the collapse. This is a video from my camera footage inside from the start of the collapse until the lose of connection (I was away from the building today). Towards the end, you hear the structure failing pic.twitter.com/UzBJQogUxp — rosie (@_rosiesantana) June 24, 2021

The cause of the collapse is unknown as of Thursday morning.

One man’s videos show the immediate aftermath of the collapse. He said the building is next to his hotel and he and others in the area were evacuated to a nearby recreation center.

Another man shared video his brother took, saying his family was sound asleep in the hotel feet away from the condo.

“They are sitting on the street in their pajamas with no shoes on after being evacuated,” he said.

Looks to be a little more than “partial” pic.twitter.com/WR5sHzog67 — JC Groves (@JCGroves) June 24, 2021

Speaking Thursday on the “Today” show, Burkett said of the aftermath, “It looks like a bomb went off, but we’re pretty sure a bomb didn’t go off.”

“The whole building shook like an earthquake,” a resident told an ABC News reporter.

Rescue crews combed through the rubble Thursday to find survivors, including a young boy who was shown being pulled away by firefighters.

Boy rescued from the rubble of a building collapse in Surfside, Florida -- near Miami Beach.

Hundreds of first responders are on the scene right now.

Rescue operation continues at 8777 Collins Ave. pic.twitter.com/Hnq7Gd9QW4 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 24, 2021

Other photos and video show the building in the daylight hours as crews continue rescue efforts and assess damage.