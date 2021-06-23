Pedestrian bridge collapses on DC highway, injuring at least 4, officials say

A pedestrian bridge collapsed Wednesday onto a highway in Washington, D.C. DC Fire and EMS

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway in Washington, D.C., injuring at least four people, officials say.

The bridge across DC-295 — which connects to I-295 — fell onto the southbound lanes Wednesday morning in northeast D.C., police say.

Four people were taken to the hospital after six were assessed at the scene, officials say.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

A truck was partially under the bridge, causing a diesel fuel leak, officials say. A hazmat unit is responding.

The truck was hauling 500 gallons of fuel and about 25 gallons leaked into nearby drains, a D.C. Department of Energy & Environment spokesperson told WRC. The hazmat team used a material to absorb the diesel to prevent risks to waterways, the news outlet reported.

Officials say at least one other vehicle was hit by debris.

The collapse blocked traffic in southbound and northbound lanes.

Story Developing: Live Footage From The Pedestrian Bridge Collapsing on 295. There were three people with minor injuries and no one was trapped underneath.



Traffic backups were reported on DC-295 after the collapse, stretching about 3 miles northbound and 1.5 miles southbound. pic.twitter.com/W5X9JNYq06 — Everything DC MD & VA (@TheDMVDailyy) June 23, 2021

A video posted by The DMV Daily showed cars halted by the collapse. Traffic was backed up for miles, the news outlet reported.

Another video showed the truck smashed underneath the bridge.

BREAKING: A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast Washington DC, blocking I-295 and leaving at least three people with injuries pic.twitter.com/CpdahIvQz8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 23, 2021

Gail Thurston told WTOP she was driving when she saw the bridge fall onto the road.

“I couldn’t tell if anybody was trapped or hurt,” Thurston told WTOP. “All I know is, everybody around me who has stopped, we were trying to dial 911 and nobody could get through.”